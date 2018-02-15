Highland, Northmor girls edged in Wednesday league games

By Rob Hamilton

The Highland girls were edged 28-25 by host Centerburg in a KMAC basketball contest on Wednesday.

The Trojans won the game with a fourth quarter rally. Highland led 6-4 after the first quarter, 13-9 at the half and 17-15 going into the fourth quarter of the defensive struggle. However, Centerburg took a 13-8 edge in the final period to come back for the win.

Madison Cecil’s six points led the Scots.

Northmor Knights

Danville’s girls’ basketball team gradually pulled away from Northmor in a league basketball game Wednesday. The final score was 45-33.

The Blue Devils only led 11-10 after the opening period, but increased that advantage to a 21-14 margin going into the half. They would outscore the Knights 10-8 in the third quarter and 14-11 in the fourth to continue widening their lead.

Addie Farley finished with 15 points to pace Northmor.

