Cardington, MG girls gain non-league wins Tuesday

Cardington finished their regular season with a 21-1 record after taking a 70-37 win at Heath on Tuesday.

The Pirates controlled the game, taking a 20-11 lead after the first quarter and increasing it to a 34-20 margin by halftime. They would outscore their opponents 22-7 in the third quarter and 14-10 in the fourth to continue pulling away throughout the second half.

Both Sage Brannon and Kynlee Edwards hit three three-pointers in the game with Brannon scoring 19 points and Edwards adding 12. Casey Bertke finished with 14 in the contest.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead earned a 42-38 win at Lucas on Tuesday night. No further information was available.

