Northmor, Highland boys earn Friday wins

Northmor’s defense was dominant on Friday in a 54-27 win at Centerburg.

The Knights jumped out to a 16-9 lead after the first quarter, which they turned into a 29-16 halftime advantage. They would then outscore their opponents 12-7 in the third quarter and 13-4 in the fourth to continue pulling away for the decision.

Tyler Kegley scored 13 to lead the Knights, while Kyle Kegley added 11. Demetrius Johnson, Brock Pletcher and Blake Miller all finished with eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead struggled offensively in the middle quarters of a 67-54 loss to Danville Friday.

The score was 18-14 in favor of the Blue Devils after eight minutes of play, but they outscored MG 21-9 in the second period and 11-7 in the third to take a 50-30 lead into the final period. While the Indians took a 24-17 edge over that quarter, they could not catch up to Danville.

MG got 20 points from Jason Bolha, who hit three three-pointers. Mason Mollohan added 12 and Seth Young scored 11.

Highland Scots

Highland earned a league win on Friday, as they topped East Knox 59-42.

The score was only 10-9 in favor of the Scots after the opening period, but they were able to add to that advantage in each of the remaining periods. They outscored the Bulldogs 13-7 in the second quarter, 18-11 in the third and 18-15 in the fourth to finish on top by 17.

Chris Branham led Highland with 17 points, while Mack Anglin scored 12, Kaleb Phillips had nine and Andrew Wheeler tallied eight.

The Scots couldn’t win a second straight game during the weekend, as they fell at DeSales by a 53-43 margin.

The Stallions led 14-11 after the first quarter, but were up 29-15 at the half. Highland played better in the second half, outscoring their opponents 12-9 in the third quarter and 16-15 in the fourth, but couldn’t erase their entire deficit.

Branham led the team with 12 points, while Phillips had nine and Cody Holtrey scored eight.

Cardington Pirates

Third quarter woes were costly to Cardington in a 73-51 loss at Fredericktown Friday.

The Pirates trailed 12-7 after the opening period and 25-18 at the half, but a third period in which they were outscored 29-12 proved to be the decisive factor in the game. While they recovered to take the fourth quarter by a 21-19 margin, the Freddies held on for the win.

Trey Brininger led Cardington with nine points, while Garrett Wagner and Avery Harper both scored eight.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS