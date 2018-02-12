Highland, MG edged in non-league girls’ games Saturday

By Rob Hamilton

In a closely-fought non-league game, Highland was edged 55-53 by Elgin on Saturday.

The Scots fell into a 17-10 hole after the first quarter and trailed 28-19 at the half. However, they would outscore their opponents 24-9 in the third to take a 43-37 lead into the final period. Unfortunately for Highland, Elgin would take an 18-10 advantage over those eight minutes to finish on top by two.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead played right with host Delaware Hayes through the first half on Saturday, but couldn’t keep up with their opponents in the second half of a 57-41 loss.

The Indians led by an 11-10 margin after eight minutes of play and were only behind 19-18 at the half. However, Hayes took a 21-11 advantage in the third quarter and outscored their guests 17-12 in the fourth as they pulled away for the win.

Madison Fitzpatrick scored 16 points to pace MG, while Dakota Shipman added nine.

