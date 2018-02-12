Boys’ basketball tournament draw announced

In the Division III boys’ basketball tournament, Northmor earned the fifth seed and will open their play at home against Worthington Christian on Monday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. Also in Division III is Mount Gilead, who will either compete at Bishop Ready or at home against Liberty Union on Saturday, March 3 at 1 p.m.

Competing in Division II, Highland will travel to Bishop Watterson on Saturday, March 3 at 1 p.m. Cardington, in Division IV, is slated to visit Berne Union on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

Information submitted by the Central District Athletic Board.