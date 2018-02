By Rob Hamilton

The Northmor girls’ basketball team avenged an earlier loss on Wednesday when they traveled to Highland and were able to leave with a 56-49 decision.

The Knights were led by Cristianna Boggs’ 18 points, while Erica Sardinha led Highland with 14.

