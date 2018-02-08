Northmor, MG boys both grab non-league wins Tuesday

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor held off a late comeback bid by host Lucas in claiming a 72-65 win in non-conference boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.

The Knights led 19-13 after the first quarter, but the Cubs got within four points at the half. Northmor had a big third quarter, though, to take a 56-42 lead into the final eight minutes. While they were outscored 23-16 during the fourth, they were able to hold on to claim the win.

Brock Pletcher hit five three-pointers in scoring a game-high 19 points, while Tyler Kegley added 18 points and 11 boards. Demetrius Johnson finished with 17 points and Kyle Kegley contributed 10.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead’s offense was flowing on Tuesday in an 82-62 win at Galion.

The Indians had a slim 13-8 lead after the first quarter, but increased that to a 32-19 advantage by halftime. The Tigers trimmed their deficit to a 49-39 score by the end of the third, but MG scored 33 in the fourth to pull away for a 20-point win.

Jason Bolha led the Indians with 23 points, while Mason Mollohan added 22. Also, Seth Young drained five three-pointers for 15 points and Brandon Stevens added three shots from long range on his way to a 12-point night.

Highland Scots

Highland struggled in the first half at Pleasant Tuesday in suffering a 65-53 non-league loss.

The Spartans took a 16-10 lead after the first quarter and increased that to a 33-18 advantage by halftime. The lead was 52-34 going into the fourth quarter. Over the final eight minutes, the Scots took a 19-13 advantage, but were unable to catch up to their hosts.

Mack Anglin finished with 18 points to lead the Scots, while both Kaleb Phillips and Chris Branham added 10.

