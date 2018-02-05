Highland, Cardington girls win Saturday

By Rob Hamilton

On Saturday, Highland pulled away in the second half to take a narrow 40-34 win over visiting East Knox.

The game was tied at 10 after the first quarter and at 14 by halftime, but the Scots were able to take a 12-10 advantage in the third period to take the lead. They then outscored their opponents 14-10 in the fourth to win by six.

Kenzie Fuller finished with 17 points to lead Highland.

Cardington Pirates

The Cardington girls put forth a dominating performance in claiming a 71-13 win over host Fredericktown Saturday.

The Pirates jumped out to a commanding 23-0 lead after one period of play and added to that advantage throughout the contest. Cardington led 38-4 at the half and 55-10 after three period in winning by a lopsided margin.

Kyndall Spires led the team with 20 points, while Casey Bertke added 15, Kynlee Edwards scored 11 and Sage Brannon finished with eight. Both Spires and Edwards tallied three three-pointers in the game.

Mount Gilead Indians

One bad quarter proved lethal to Mount Gilead in a Saturday contest with Danville.

The Indians played their opponents closely in the first half, trailing by a slim 20-18 margin after the opening quarter and a 33-29 margin by halftime. However, they were outscored 20-5 in the third period to fall behind by 19. While MG outscored the Blue Devils 10-7 over the final eight minutes, they could not catch back up to them.

Madison Fitzpatrick scored 16 points to pace the Indians, while Dakota Shipman scored 10 and Holly Gompf finished with eight.

Northmor Knights

Northmor was edged 41-37 by Centerburg in a girls’ basketball game Saturday.

Addie Farley led the Knights with a 16-point effort.

