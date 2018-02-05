Northmor boys stifle MG in Friday win

Northmor’s defense was strong in the early going, helping to pace the Knights to a 67-45 win over visiting Mount Gilead on Friday.

The Knights led 12-7 after the opening period and tallied a 28-14 lead going into the half. They would then outscore MG 16-15 in the third quarter and 23-16 in the fourth to pull away for the 22-point win.

Both Kyle Kegley and Demetrius Johnson had 17 points to pace Northmor, while Tyler Kegley added 16 and Brock Pletcher scored eight. Johnson also hit three three-pointers in the game. Mount Gilead got 16 from Jason Bolha and 14 from Seth Young.