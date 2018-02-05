Girls’ basketball tournament draw set

Cardington earned the second seed in Division III of the Central District in the girls’ basketball tournament draw. The Lady Pirates will play their first game on Friday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. against either Northridge or Liberty Union.

Also in Division III are Northmor and Mount Gilead. Northmor will travel to North Union on Tuesday, Feb. 20 for a 7 p.m. game, while MG will host Columbus Academy on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

In Division II, Highland will visit Licking Valley on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. for their first-round match-up.

Information submitted by the Central District Athletic Board.