Posted on by

Highland girls topped by Pleasant


By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Highland’s girls basketball team lost a non-league bout with Pleasant Wednesday by a 49-31 margin.

The Spartans held a slim 11-8 lead after the first quarter, but were able to steadily add to it throughout the game. They outscored Highland 15-9 in the second period, 12-10 in the third and 11-4 in the fourth to pull away for the win.

Madison Cecil scored 15 points to lead Highland in the contest.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2:41 pm |    

Northmor wrestlers off to state in dual meet tournament

Northmor wrestlers off to state in dual meet tournament
2:00 pm |    

Hidden in Plain Sight workshop coming to Cardington

Hidden in Plain Sight workshop coming to Cardington
10:00 am |    

Tri-Rivers School of Nursing ranked as Best in Ohio

Tri-Rivers School of Nursing ranked as Best in Ohio