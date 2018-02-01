Highland girls topped by Pleasant

By Rob Hamilton

Highland’s girls basketball team lost a non-league bout with Pleasant Wednesday by a 49-31 margin.

The Spartans held a slim 11-8 lead after the first quarter, but were able to steadily add to it throughout the game. They outscored Highland 15-9 in the second period, 12-10 in the third and 11-4 in the fourth to pull away for the win.

Madison Cecil scored 15 points to lead Highland in the contest.

