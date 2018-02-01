Northmor wrestlers off to state in dual meet tournament

After numerous close calls, the Northmor wrestling team finally advanced to the state rounds of the OHSAA team tournament on Wednesday.

Competing in the regional semifinals and finals of Region 21 at Bishop Hartley, the Knights topped the host team by a 42-27 margin in their first match and then dominated Buckeye Local by a 57-21 score to make it to the state quarterfinals, which will take place Sunday, Feb. 11 at St. John Arena, Columbus.

Against Hartley, the Knights were in a 9-0 hole after the first two weight classes, but got a major decision by Austin Amens at 120, a forfeit win by Eli Davis at 132 and pins from Gavin Ramos (126) and Aaron Kitts (138) to take a 22-9 advantage.

After the Hawks won a narrow decision at 145, Northmor got major decisions from Justin Kitts (152) and Conor Becker (170), while Conan Becker won by forfeit at 160.

Leading 36-12, the Knights fell in three of the final four matches, with two of those losses via forfeit. Tyson Moore won by forfeit at 285 to provide the team’s final six points.

In their regional final match, Buckeye Local was only able to win one contested match, scoring 18 of their 21 points due to forfeit. Northmor also claimed three forfeit wins, but also claimed six pins and a decision for 39 of their team points.

Manny Heilman and Dale Brocwell earned pins in the first two matches. After Buckeye Local claimed a decision at 120, the Knights put the match away with six straight wins.

Davis won by forfeit at 132 and Conor Becker claimed a decision at 160, while Ramos (126), Kitts (138), Tony Martinez (145) and Conan Becker (152) all claimed first-minute pins. From there, the final five matches were all decided by forfeit, with Northmor’s Kyle Price and Moore having their hands raised at 170 and 285 pounds, respectively.

