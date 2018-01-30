Posted on by

MG holding Hall of Fame recognition, chili supper


The 20th annual Mount Gilead Hall of Fame ceremony will take place Friday, Feb. 16. The induction will take place between the JV and varsity games against Cardington. A reception with light refreshments will be served in the high school community room at 6 p.m.

The following will be inducted: Mikaela Bush (Class of 2012), Jake Hayes (2011) and Ryan Hosack (2006). The 1987 boys’ track team will also be honored.

Also that night will be a freewill donation chili supper held from 4-6 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Paul “Bear” Bremigan and other scholarship funds.

Information received from Teri Gray and Dave Logan.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2:15 pm |    

MG, Fredericktown basketball recognizes military

MG, Fredericktown basketball recognizes military
1:34 pm |    

Mount Gilead cross country teams recognized

Mount Gilead cross country teams recognized
4:11 pm |    

Northmor’s defense propels them past MG girls

Northmor’s defense propels them past MG girls