Mount Gilead cross country teams recognized

Between the JV and varsity boys’ basketball games against Highland on Friday, Jan. 25, the Mount Gilead boys’ and girls’ cross country teams were recognized for their performances at the Division III state meet in 2017. The girls’ team finished second, while the boys were sixth. The teams combined for three All-Ohio runners in Baylee Hack, Allison Johnson and Liam Dennis.


Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

