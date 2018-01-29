Northmor boys split pair of weekend games

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor split two games over the weekend, topping Cardington Friday and suffering their first loss of the season at Mansfield St. Peter’s on Saturday.

In their 64-34 win over the Pirates, the game was close throughout the first half, with Northmor leading 15-12 after the first quarter and 26-21 at the half. However, Northmor took a 28-5 advantage in the third quarter to take a comfortable lead they would not relinquish.

Tyler Kegley led the Knights with 16 points, while Kyle Kegley scored 14, Demetrius Johnson added 13 and Blake Miller scored eight. For Cardington, Garrett Wagner tallied 17 points, hitting four shots from long range in the process.

The Knights would not be able to recover from a slow start Saturday in their loss at St. Peter’s.

Northmor trailed 16-11 after the opening period and the gap widened to 32-25 at the half and 45-34 going into the final period. The Knights battled back in the fourth, outscoring their hosts 27-22, but they couldn’t completely erase their deficit.

Johnson led Northmor with 22 points, while Brock Pletcher added 21.

