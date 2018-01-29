Cardington girls top Highland Saturday

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

On Saturday, Cardington’s defense dominated in the early going, leading the team to a 56-25 win at home against Highland.

The Pirates jumped out to a 17-3 lead after eight minutes of play and held a 29-13 advantage at the half. They would go on to outscore the Scots 20-6 in the third quarter and 7-6 in the fourth to maintain their perfect KMAC record.

Both Casey Bertke and Sage Brannon scored 12 for Cardington, while Kynlee Edwards added 10 and Kyndall Spires scored eight. Highland got 10 from Brooklyn Baird, while Madison Cecil tallied eight.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS