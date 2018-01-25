Northmor advances in state dual tournament

With two dual wins at Centerburg on Wednesday, the Northmor wrestling team advanced to the regional semifinals in the state dual meet tournament.

The Knights opened their night with a 64-6 win over Utica in which they won 12 weight classes — six via pin. Manny Heilman (106), Eli Davis (132), Aaron Kitts (138), Conan Becker (152), Conor Becker (160) and Tyson Moore (285) all pinned their opponents, with Kitts earning the quickest pinfall in a mere eight seconds over his opponent.

Wyatt Lessick (182) and Austin Wheeler (195) also earned six team points each due to winning by forfeit. Dale Brocwell (113), Austin Amens (120), Gavin Ramos (126) and Tony Martinez (145) all added points to Northmor’s title due to winning by decision over their opponents.

Northmor then advanced to next week’s regional semifinals by defeating Pleasant by a 46-21 margin, winning eight weight classes in the process.

After Brocwell won by forfeit at 106, Heilman claimed a pinfall at 113. Amens won by pin at 126, while Kitts took a major decision at 138. Martinez, Conan Becker and Conor Becker all earned first-period pins in the next three weight classes and Lessick rounded out the Knight points with a pinfall win at 182.

The regional semifinals will take place at Bishop Hartley on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Northmor will take on the host school at 6 p.m. with the winner facing either Newcomerstown or Buckeye Local afterwards.

Mount Gilead Indians

While Mount Gilead won almost as many matches as Pleasant in their dual Wednesday in the regional quarterfinals, they were unable to score as many points per win as the Spartans in falling by a 42-22 margin.

The Indians won six contests to Pleasant’s seven, but the Spartans had five wins and two forfeits, while four of MG’s wins were three-point decisions.

Mount Gilead did get a pin from Tyler Cooper at 220 pounds, while Hunter Trimmer won by major decision at 182. Joshua Sullivan (113), Nate Weaver (132), Brandon Strickland (170) and Kaleb Fisher (285) all earned decisions.

By Rob Hamilton

Rob Hamilton

