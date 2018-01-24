Cardington and MG get non-league girls’ basketball wins

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

A fast start helped host Cardington to a 68-48 win over North Union in a Tuesday non-conference game.

The Pirates jumped out to a 23-12 lead after the opening period and led 36-22 at the half. North Union battled back to within a 50-40 margin by the end of the third quarter, but were outscored 18-8 in the final period by Cardington.

Casey Bertke led Cardington with 17 points, while Sage Brannon finished with 14. Kynlee Edwards added 13 and Kyndall Spires tallied 10 in the win.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead improved to 7-9 on the season with a 53-42 win over Northridge in a Tuesday night home girls’ basketball game. No further information was available.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS