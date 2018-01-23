Cardington boys top Ridgedale Monday

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cardington got back into the win column in boys’ basketball on Monday with a 52-45 home win in non-league action against Ridgedale.

The two teams were tied at 13 after the first quarter, but Cardington was able to go into the half with a 26-21 advantage. The score was 34-26 after three periods and the Pirates were able to hold on to earn the victory.

Cardington had eight three-pointers in the game, with Garrett Wagner connecting on four of them in scoring 20 points. Mason White added 13, while Trey Brininger scored 10.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS