Northmor boys still have perfect season

Northmor remained perfect on the season with a 72-51 win over Danville Friday night.

The Knights took a 20-8 lead after the first quarter and still led by 12 at the half. While Danville trimmed one point off their lead in the third to get within a 47-36 margin, Northmor finished strongly, taking the fourth by a 25-15 margin to pull away for the decisive win.

Brock Pletcher scored 21 and Demetrius Johnson added 20 to pace the Knights. Also, Kyle Kegley tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds and Blake Miller had eight points. Tyler Kegley joined Kyle as having 10 boards in the contest.

Mount Gilead Indians

A slow start helped end Mount Gilead’s winning streak in league play, as Fredericktown topped them by a 60-50 margin Friday.

In the road game, MG fell behind 8-5 after the first quarter and trailed 26-16 at the half and 39-26 after three quarter. While they took a 24-21 advantage in the fourth, they still fell by 10 in the contest.

Jason Bolha led the Indians with 17 points, while Mason Mollohan tallied 16 and Seth Young finished with eight.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington couldn’t quite get over the hump in a narrow 54-49 home loss to East Knox Friday.

The Pirates trailed 13-10 after the first quarter and were behind by a narrow margin after every period. The score was 23-22 at the half and 32-30 after three period, as the Bulldogs were able to hold onto a slim lead in the contest.

Garrett Wagner drained six three-pointers on his way to a 26-point night, while Dylan Goodman added nine.

Highland Scots

Highland overcame an early deficit in defeating visiting Centerburg by a 57-49 margin Friday.

The Trojans led 15-13 after the opening period, but the Scots took a 15-10 advantage in the second quarter to take a 28-25 lead into the half. They would add six points to that margin in the third quarter before finishing with an eight-point win.

Mack Anglin finished with 26 points to lead Highland, while both Andrew Wheeler and Chris Branham finished with nine.

