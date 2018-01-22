Cardington clinches league title in girls’ basketball

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington clinched the KMAC championship in girls’ basketball on Saturday by a 66-41 margin over visiting Danville.

The Pirates (16-1, 11-0) led 10-5 after the first quarter, but increased that advantage to a more comfortable 25-13 margin by halftime. They would then outscore their opponents 24-8 in the third quarter to pull away for what became a 25-point win.

Sage Brannon led the Pirates with 19 points, while Casey Bertke added 12. Also, Kyndall Spires tallied nine points and Paige Clinger finished with eight.

Highland Scots

Highland snared another league win at Fredericktown’s expense on Saturday, as they earned a 52-23 decision at home.

While they only held an 11-7 lead after the opening period, they were able to outscore their guests 17-6 in the second period, 11-5 in the third and 13-5 in the fourth to gradually pull away throughout the game.

Erica Sardinha finished with 17 points to pace the Scots.

Northmor Knights

Northmor got back on the winning track Saturday with a 43-36 win over East Knox.

In the road game, the Knights got 13 points each from Julianna Ditullio and Addie Farley.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead jumped out to a fast start in a home contest Saturday against Centerburg, but the Trojans rode a strong performance in the middle quarters to a 68-53 win.

The Indians led 15-9 after the first quarter, but were outscored 23-11 in the second and 23-12 in the third to fall into a 55-38 margin. MG took the fourth by a 15-13 margin, but could not shoot their way back into the game.

Holly Gompf hit four three-pointers on her way to a 16-point performance, while Madison Fitzpatrick added 14 and Dakota Shipman scored 11.

