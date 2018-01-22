MG swimmers at Mansfield

After a two week break, the Mount Gilead swim team were back in action at the Mansfield Madison Rams SprintVite, competing against Madison, Mansfield Senior and Kenton.

“This is a different format than other high school meets,” said coach Dina Snow. “It gives the swimmers to swim events that aren’t part of the normal meet program, and because there are no 500 or even 200 free events for individuals, the meet goes really quickly. Our team did extremely well against the other teams, but since we couldn’t fill all the events and the scoring was not limited as it is in typical meets, we ended up finishing fourth. All in all, the kids were pretty proud of how well they did.”

The meet opened with first place finishes by both the girls 200 medley relay (Emily Hanft, Cassandra Snopik, Adriana Tinch and Kelsey Kneipp) and the boys 200 medley (Eric Mowery, Evan Zmuda, Casey Conrad and Gavin Robinson). Also earning first places were Evan Zmuda in the 50 and 100 breaststroke; Emily Hanft in the 50 and 100 free; Eric Mowery in the 100 back; Gavin Robinson in the 100 free; and Casey Conrad in the 100 fly.

Scoring second place finishes were Tyler Knight in the 100 IM; Cassandra Snopik in the 50 breaststroke and Casey Conrad in the 50 fly. Rounding out the top finishes with thirds were Adriana Tinch in the 50 fly and 50 back; Cassandra Snopik in the 50 free and both the girls and boys 200 free relays.

Kelsey Kneipp scored additional points in the 50 free and 50 breast, as did Tyler Knight in the 50 fly, Eric Mowery in the 100 free and Gavin Robinson in the 100 breaststroke.

The team will host Bucyrus, River Valley, Elgin, The Wellington School and Jonathan Alder at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at the Marion Y. This will also be senior night for the team, recognizing Evan Zmuda and Casey Conrad. The team will then travel to Colonel Crawford on Saturday, Jan. 27, for the NCOSL championship.

Information received from Dina Snow.

Information received from Dina Snow.