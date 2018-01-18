Northmor wrestlers win twice

The Northmor wrestling team moved to 11-1 in dual meets with a pair of Wednesday night wins. The Knights defeated Bishop Hartley by a 45-24 margin and then topped Mansfield Madison 42-33.

Seven of the team’s wrestlers claimed wins in both their matches. Gavin Ramos (126) and Aaron Kitts (138) took both their matches by pin, while Tony Martinez (145) and Conan Becker (152) both won once by pin and once by decision. Austin Amens won both his matches by decision, while Conor Becker (160/170) won once by pin and once via forfeit.

Also, Tyson Moore (285) had a decision and forfeit in his two wins. Adding one win each due to forfeit were Manny Heilman (113), Eli Davis (132) and Wyatt Lessick (170).

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

