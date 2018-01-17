Northmor girls edged by North Union

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor’s girls fell to North Union in a Tuesday non-conference game by a 44-33 score.

The game was close through the first period, with the Wildcats holding a slim 10-8 lead. However, they would improve that advantage to a 25-15 margin by halftime. Northmor got within eight at 32-24 after three quarters, but would be unable to get over the hump in the fourth.

Cristianna Boggs led Northmor with eight points.

