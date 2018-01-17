MG boys get second straight league win Tuesday

By Rob Hamilton

Mount Gilead made it two in a row in KMAC play with a 50-41 win against East Knox on Tuesday.

The Indians jumped out to a fast start, taking an 18-8 lead after the first quarter and boosting that to a 33-18 margin by the half. The Bulldogs closed within a 42-34 score with eight minutes to play, but were unable to catch up to Mount Gilead in the fourth.

Jason Bolha tallied 21 points to lead MG, while Seth Young had 13 and Mason Mollohan finished with 12.

Cardington Pirates

Host Centerburg rode a big third quarter to a 56-47 win over Cardington Tuesday.

The game was closely contested through the first half, with the home team leading 9-8 after the first quarter and 22-19 at the half. However, the Trojans took a 17-11 advantage in the third to take a 39-30 lead with one period left to play. Both teams scored 17 in the fourth as Centerburg held on for the win.

Avery Harper led Cardington with 14 points, while Garrett Wagner connected on three three-pointers in scoring 11.

Highland Scots

Highland couldn’t hold onto a slim halftime lead at home against Danville on Tuesday and suffered a 62-49 loss as a result.

The Scots led 13-12 after the first period and 27-25 at the half, but were outscored 16-12 in the third to fall behind by two. Danville then took a 21-10 advantage in the fourth to pull away for the double-digit win.

Chris Branham tallied 19 points to lead the Scots, while Mack Anglin added 11.

