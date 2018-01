Due to the potential for hazardous roads tonight, the Cardington home basketball game with Mount Gilead has been rescheduled to tomorrow, to be played along with the Cardington girls’ contests against East Knox (varsity) and Elgin (JV).

The new schedule for tomorrow’s activities is as follows:

3 p.m. – Cardington JV girls vs. Elgin

4:30 p.m. – Cardington JV boys vs. Mount Gilead

6 p.m. – Cardington varsity girls vs. East Knox

7:30 p.m. – Cardington varsity boys vs. Mount Gilead