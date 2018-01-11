Cardington girls top Elgin

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington rode a big second quarter to a 74-63 home win against Elgin in a non-conference game.

The Pirates led 17-10 after the opening eight minutes, but outscored the Comets by a 23-12 margin in the second quarter to take a 40-22 lead into the half. Elgin battled back in the third to get within a 55-46 count, but Cardington battled back in the fourth quarter to finish on top by double digits.

Kyndall Spires led the Pirates with 21 points, while Sage Brannon scored 19, Casey Bertke tallied 16 and Hannah Wickline finished with eight.

