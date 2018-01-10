Highland girls overpower Galion

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Highland girls cruised to a home non-league win Tuesday at the expense of Galion, overcoming a slow start to win 53-30.

The Tigers jumped out to a 9-8 lead after the opening period, but Highland exploded for 20 points in the second to lead 28-13 at the half. Galion trimmed three points off that lead in the third quarter, but the Scots finished strongly, outscoring them 16-3 over the final eight minutes to pick up the win.

Madison Cecil led Highland with 17 points.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS