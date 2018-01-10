Cardington, MG boys fall in Tuesday non-league contests

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington tallied 21 points in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t quite complete a comeback bid at Elgin in suffering a 50-44 loss.

The Comets led 12-9 after the first quarter and 19-16 at the half, but took a 13-7 edge in the third period to increase their advantage to a nine-point margin. Cardington’s offense took off in the fourth quarter, as they outscored Elgin 21-18, but they were unable to come all the way back in the non-league contest.

Avery Harper led Cardington with 11 points, while Garrett Wagner added 10.

Mount Gilead Indians

Visiting Mount Gilead could not get untracked and fell 75-36 at Pleasant in a Tuesday night non-league boys’ basketball contest.

The Spartans jumped out to a fast start, taking a 20-9 lead after the first quarter. They would go on to outscore the Indians 23-11 in the second quarter, 19-6 in the third and 13-10 in the fourth to continue adding to that advantage throughout the game.

Jason Bolha’s 12 points paced the Indian offense on the night.

