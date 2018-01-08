Cardington, Northmor, MG win Saturday girls’ games

By Rob Hamilton

On Saturday, Cardington would ride a fast start to a 63-44 win at Centerburg.

The Lady Pirates jumped out to a 21-5 lead after the opening period and increased it to a 32-14 margin by the half and a 49-26 margin after three periods on their way to the win.

Sage Brannon led all scorers with 22 points, while Kyndall Spires added 11 and Casey Bertke finished with 10.

Northmor Knights

Northmor got back on the winning side in girls’ basketball on Saturday, as they defeated Fredericktown by a 42-13 margin.

Brooke Bennett led the Knights with 16 points in the contest.

Highland Scots

Highland lost a close game Saturday at Danville in girls’ basketball.

In the 53-45 decision, the Scots led 13-10 after eight minutes of play, but Danville rallied to take a 24-22 lead into the half. Highland trimmed their deficit to one point heading into the fourth quarter, but were outscored 17-10 over the final eight minutes, as the Blue Devils held on for the win.

Erica Sardinha tallied 12 points to lead Highland, while Madison Cecil, Gena West and Kenzie Fuller each added eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead picked up a KMAC win on Saturday, topping East Knox by a 36-33 margin. No further information was available.

