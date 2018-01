Pictured are the 2018 Cardington-Lincoln High School Winter Sports Night King and Queen, seniors Mayson Martin and Rylie Partlow. The ceremony took place Friday evening between the reserve and varsity games with Fredericktown.

Pictured are the 2018 Cardington-Lincoln High School Winter Sports Night King and Queen, seniors Mayson Martin and Rylie Partlow. The ceremony took place Friday evening between the reserve and varsity games with Fredericktown. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/01/web1_2018-Winter-Sports-Night-king-and-queen.jpg Pictured are the 2018 Cardington-Lincoln High School Winter Sports Night King and Queen, seniors Mayson Martin and Rylie Partlow. The ceremony took place Friday evening between the reserve and varsity games with Fredericktown. Courtesy Photo | Kirsten Ebert