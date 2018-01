The Highland Athletic Department and boys’ basketball team will be hosting their annual Winter Homecoming and honoring the military on Friday, Jan. 19 for Military Appreciation Night.

In conjunction with the OHSAA and Golden Megaphone program, all military personnel will receive free admission, with proof of military ID, to the boys’ basketball game versus Centerburg. The JV game will start at 6 p.m.

Information received from Mike Delaney.