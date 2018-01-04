Cardington girls overwhelm MG in Wednesday action

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cardington remained perfect in KMAC girls’ basketball games with an 80-32 win against Mount Gilead on Wednesday.

The host Pirates led 17-4 after eight minutes of play and then exploded for 29 second-quarter points in taking a 46-10 lead into the half. They would go on to outscore the Indians 18-14 in the third quarter and 16-8 in the fourth as they wrapped up the win.

Casey Bertke led all scorers with 21 points, 11 of which came in that big second quarter, while both Sage Brannon and Kyndall Spires added 17 each for Cardington. Nine of Brannon’s points also came in the second. Samantha Sullivan tallied eight to lead MG.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS