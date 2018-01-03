Crum picked to Cardington Hall

Gary Crum, 1960 Cardington High School graduate, will be inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame posthumously on Friday, Jan. 19.

The ceremony will be conducted by Bill Clauss, the school’s athletic director, between the reserve and varsity games with East Knox, at approximately 7:15 pm. Assisting in the presentation will be high school principal Joe Mills.

Crum excelled in three sports during his high school career: football, baseball and track.

During his senior year, the football team went undefeated with a total of 387 points to their opponents’ 46 points. Much credit can be given to Crum, a halfback who was named All-Ohio 1959 Class A Back of the Year and given honorable mention on the All American School Boy Football team.

He scored 30 touchdowns and added 34 conversions during the nine game high school campaign and was called ‘Coach Mercer’s sparkplug.” His longest run was a 96 yard gallop against Richwood and on two other occasions he scored on runs of more than 60 yards.

He was recruited by more than 30 colleges and universities seeking his football services. He chose Northwestern University where he was awarded a scholarship by Coach Ara Parseghian. As a sophomore on the Wildcat team, a news report stated he had “come up with sophomore receiving performance that outranks among the finest in Northwestern University football annals,” said the Sports News Service with the university.”

After seven games, Crum ranked second only to the “spectacular Paul Flatley among Northwestern pass receivers.” He had 16 for 166 yards and three touchdowns. The touchdown receptions gave him 18 points to rank in a tie with halfback Willis Stinson as the fourth leading scorer on the team.

He suffered a knee injury and did not play his senior year.

Crum graduated from Northwestern and coached two years at Buckeye Valley High School before moving to Kentucky where he was a graduate assistant at Murray State College for two years and as hired as coach for seven years. Later, he coached at the University of Evansville, coaching both football and baseball.

He was married to the former Dalene Carsner of Cardington and they had three children, all of whom are involved with sports.

While at Cardington, Gary won three varsity football letters, three basketball awards, three with the baseball team and two with the track team.

He passed away in July, 2007. His award will be accepted by his brother-in-law, Ron Carsner.

Gary Crum http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/01/web1_Gary-Crum-001.jpg Gary Crum Courtesy Photo

By Evelyn Long

Connect with us at roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Connect with us at roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com