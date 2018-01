The Cardington Youth Softball organization will take sign-up registrations on three dates this month.

Youths between the ages of 5-16 can sign up Saturday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon at the junior high cafeteria lobby. They also can sign up in the elementary school (Patterson) gym lobby from 6-8 p.m. on Jan. 24 and Jan. 29.

Information received from Evelyn Long.