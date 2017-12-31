Highland, Northmor boys win Friday

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Highland boys outplayed visiting Ontario on Friday, taking a 60-53 lead.

Both team scored 12 points in the first quarter, but Highland took slim advantages in each of the remaining three periods. They outscored their guests 15-13 in the second quarter, 12-10 in the third and 21-18 in the fourth in snaring the win.

Kaleb Phillips led the Scots with 17 points, while Mack Anglin added 15 and Andrew Wheeler scored 10.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington suffered their second narrow loss of the week on Friday, as they fell at River Valley by a 55-52 margin.

The Pirates led after each of the first three quarters by narrow margins, as they were up 16-14 after the first quarter, 28-25 at the half and 40-38 going into the final period. However, RV took a 17-12 edge on the scoreboard during their eight minutes to win by three.

Garrett Wagner hit three threes in scoring 18 points, while Trey Brininger also hit three times from beyond the arc in finishing with 13.

Mount Gilead Indians

In Mount Gilead’s second game at Northridge’s holiday tournament, they struggled in the first and fourth quarters of a 70-54 loss to Liberty Union.

MG found themselves in a 19-8 hole after the first quarter, but outscored their opponents over the middle two periods to get back within a 49-41 margin. However, they gave up 21 points over the final eight minutes as Liberty Union pulled away for the 16-point win.

Jason Bolha led the Indians with 18 points, while Mason Mollohan added 15 and Aaron Baer scored eight.

Northmor Knights

Strong defensive play paced Northmor to a 57-30 win over Worthington Christian on Friday.

The Knights jumped out to a 15-6 lead after the first quarter and increased their lead to a 27-11 margin by halftime. They would go on to outscore the Warriors 15-9 in the third period and 15-10 in the fourth to continue adding to their lead throughout the game.

Demetrius Johnson led all scorers with 19 points, while Tyler Kegley had 10 points and nine rebounds, Brock Pletcher added 10 more points and Kyle Kegley contributed nine.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS