MG girls split pair of contests; Cardington tops Garaway

Mount Gilead opened their week by topping Crestline by a 50-31 margin on Thursday.

The Indians jumped out to a commanding 23-2 lead after the opening quarter of play and increased that advantage to a 39-10 score by the half before finishing with a 19-point win.

On Saturday, MG couldn’t recover from a slow start in falling 66-53 to host Elgin.

The Comets jumped out to a 20-7 after the first quarter and led 34-19 at the intermission. The Indians outscored their hosts 34-32 in the second half, but were unable to make up for those first-quarter woes.

Maddie Fitzpatrick led the Indians with 18 points, while Holly Gompf connected on five three-pointers in scoring 17. Baylee Hack added eight in the game.

Highland Scots

Highland struggled offensively against Ontario on Thursday in suffering a 44-25 loss.

The Scots found themselves in a 13-3 hole after the opening period of play. Both teams scored 12 points in the second quarter, but Highland was outscored 11-3 in the third and 8-7 in the fourth in falling.

Madison Cecil paced the Scots with 11 points.

Cardington Pirates

In the Wayne Roller Holiday Showcase, hosted by Mansfield Christian Saturday, the Cardington girls edged Garaway in overtime by a 51-42 margin.

The Pirates led 8-4 after eight minutes of play and 22-19 at the half, but watched their opponents battle back to take a 36-33 lead into the fourth quarter. Cardington would send the game to overtime at 40 points apiece, though, and then outscored Garaway 11-2 over those four minutes to earn the win.

Casey Bertke scored 14 to lead Cardington and was named Player of the Game. Sage Brannon added 11 points, Kyndall Spires scored 10 and Kynlee Edwards tallied nine.

Northmor Knights

The Northmor girls were topped 52-37 by Pleasant on Thursday. No further information was available.

