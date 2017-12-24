Cardington, Highland win Saturday girls’ games

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington rebounded from their first loss of the year to overwhelm Fredericktown at home on Saturday by a 93-19 margin.

The Pirates jumped out to a 25-4 lead after the first quarter, which they increased to a 55-10 margin at the half. They continued to pour it on in the second half, taking the third quarter 21-5 and the fourth by a 17-4 margin.

Sage Brannon scored 22 points to lead all scorers, while Kyndall Spires added 14, Casey Bertke tallied 12, Kynlee Edwards had 11, Taylor Linkous connected on three three-pointers for nine and Hannah Wickline and Taylor Reppart both finished with eight.

Highland Scots

Highland shut out East Knox in the first quarter of their road game on Saturday and never looked back in taking a 38-25 decision over the Bulldogs.

The score at 11-0 after eight minutes. While EK narrowed that gap to a 19-12 margin by halftime, Highland held a 15-4 advantage in the third quarter to pull away in the KMAC contest.

Erica Sardinha led Highland with 12 points, while Madison Cecil added eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead fell to Danville 60-42 in a Saturday KMAC contest.

The Indians were led by Madison Fitzpatrick’s 13 points, while Dakota Shipman added 10 and Holly Gompf tallied eight.

Northmor Knights

Centerburg edged Northmor on Saturday by a 49-45 margin.

The Trojans held a narrow lead for most of the game, as they were up 13-12 after the first quarter, 24-19 at the half and 40-34 entering the fourth period. The Knights took an 11-9 advantage over the final eight minutes, but couldn’t complete their comeback bid.

Addie Farley finished with 16 points to lead Northmor, while Cristianna Boggs added nine and Becca Duckworth scored eight.

