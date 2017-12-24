Highland tops Pirates Friday

By Rob Hamilton

Highland added another KMAC win on Friday when they hosted Cardington and claimed a 62-44 decision.

The Scots were able to outscore their guests in all four quarters, as they jumped out to a 20-14 lead after the opening period and turned that into a 36-26 advantage at the half. They would then take the third quarter by a 17-11 margin and the fourth by a 9-7 score to finish the contest.

Kaleb Phillips led Highland with 20 points, while Chris Branham added 15 and Chase Carpenter finished with 12. Cardington was paced by Garrett Wagner’s eight points.

Northmor Knights

A fourth quarter explosion propelled Northmor past host Danville on Saturday by a 65-53 margin.

The Knights led 12-8 after the first quarter and maintained a four-point lead at 25-21 at the intermission, but watched Danville take the third period by a 21-13 count to pull ahead. However, Northmor rallied for 27 points over the final eight minutes while only giving up 11 and finished on top by 12 points.

Demetrius Johnson led the Knights with 24 points, while Brock Pletcher added 19.

