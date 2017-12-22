Cardington names winter king, queen candidates

The annual Cardington-Lincoln High School Winter Sports Night ceremony will be held Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 when the new king and queen will be crowned between the reserve and varsity boys basketball games with visiting Fredericktown.

A dance will be held following the game from 9 p.m. to midnight with John Brehm as DJ. Admission is $3 per person.

Queen candidates, all seniors, are Rylie Partlow, Brooklyn Whitt and Sydney Vaught. King candidates, also seniors, are Mayson Martin, Tyler Villella and Garrett Wagner. Court members are Brianna McConnell, junior; Grace Struck, sophomore and Elizabeth Long, freshman.

Junior court members, all first grade students, are Bryleigh Sherman, daughter of Kendra and Tori Parsons; Alexis Ekleberry, daughter of Kyle and Trisha Ekleberry and Zane Foor, grandson of PJ and Becky Smith

Markayla Sites and Luke McConnell, 2016 king and queen, will crown the new royal couple.

Partlow, 18, is the daughter of Joel and Atina Partlow. She plays volleyball and softball and plays with the Ohio Hawks Travel Softball. Active with FFA, FCA, Spanish Club and the Spirit Club, she belongs to the National Honor Society and student council. Honors include playing in the state final four softball tournament, named to second team All Central District in volleyball; honorable mention all- central district in softball and being named to the honor roll throughout high school.

She will be escorted by king candidate Tyler Villella, 18, son of Mario and Christina Villella. He has been active with FCA, is a four year football letterman and two year track letterman.

Vaught, 17, is the daughter of Stephanie Chandler and Nate Vaught. She has been a varsity cheerleader, belongs to National Honor Society, Spanish and Spirit Clubs. Her awards include earning her varsity letter, academic letter and named as junior attendant in 2016 and 2017 homecoming queen candidate.

She will be escorted by king candidate Garrett Wagner, 18, son of Dionne Lawson and Timothy Wagner. His activities include basketball, baseball, football and FFA. He is a two year letterman in football; four year letterman in basketball where he was named to the first team all-district and second team all-conference. A four year baseball letterman, he earned honorable mention all-conference in 2016 and second team all-conference in 2017.

Whitt, 17, is the daughter of Patrick and Angie Whitt. She plays softball, is a member of the Outlaws Fast Pitch softball organization and belongs to the FFA Chapter. She is active with the New Testament Missionary Baptist Church. Her honors include playing in the state final four last year (softball), earning a varsity letter all three years of softball; All MOAC honors all three years; all district honor for two years, honorable mention all-Ohio her junior year and earning academic letter all three years.

She will be escorted by king candidate Mayson Martin, 18, son of Lee Chafin and Dustin Martin. He is active with Improv, FFA, the Drama Club, marching and pep bands, Robotics and is a volleyball line judge, track announcer and stat keeper and belongs to the National Honor Society. He participated in the state parliamentary procedure twice and the state soil evaluation twice, both FFA programs.

Junior attendant Brianna McConnell, 16, is the daughter of Jen and Terry McConnell and is active with Improv, Drama Club, Spanish Club and her church and youth group. She has earned her cheerleading varsity letter and is Chaplain for the Drama Club She will be escorted by Eric Stolpa.

Sophomore attendant Grace Struck, 16, is the daughter of Mike and Sarah Struck. She is active with FCA, FFA, FCCLA, cheerleading, the Spanish Club, and the Fresh Faith Youth Group. Her honors include earning her varsity letter for cheerleading, the Most Spirited cheerleading award and her academic letter. She will be escorted by Danny Vaught, son of Darren and Nikki Vaught.

Freshman attendant Elizabeth Long, 15, is the daughter of Eric and Marcie Long. She plays volleyball, softball and is vice president of her class. She also achieved the honor roll. She will be escorted by Gabe McConnell, son of Jen and Terry McConnell.

Winter Sports Night activities are sponsored by the Spirit Club, Kirsten Ebert, Advisor.

Pictured above is Cardington’s Winter Sports Night court. Back row (l-r): Garrett Wagner, Grace Struck, Tyler Villella, Brianna McConnell, Mayson Martin and Elizabeth Long. Front row: Sydney Vaught, Rylie Partlow and Brooklyn Whitt. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2017/12/web1_winter-sports-night-court-2018.jpg Pictured above is Cardington’s Winter Sports Night court. Back row (l-r): Garrett Wagner, Grace Struck, Tyler Villella, Brianna McConnell, Mayson Martin and Elizabeth Long. Front row: Sydney Vaught, Rylie Partlow and Brooklyn Whitt. Courtesy Photo | Kirsten Ebert The junior court members, all first graders at Cardington, are (l-r): Bryleigh Sherman, Zane Foor and Alexis Ekleberry. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2017/12/web1_First-graders-Winter-Sports-Night-2018.jpg The junior court members, all first graders at Cardington, are (l-r): Bryleigh Sherman, Zane Foor and Alexis Ekleberry. Courtesy Photo | Kirsten Ebert

By Evelyn Long

Connect with us at roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Connect with us at roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com