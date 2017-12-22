Cardington, Highland fall in Thursday GBB action

By Rob Hamilton

Cardington was edged at overtime by Pleasant in a non-league girls’ basketball game on Thursday to suffer their first loss of the season.

The Pirates jumped out to a 12-4 lead after the first quarter, but Pleasant rallied to get within a 19-18 margin by the half. The Spartans tied the score at 29 after three periods and, after both teams scored 10 in the fourth, the game went to an extra session. In those four minutes, Pleasant took an 8-3 advantage to pull out the win.

Sage Brannon led Cardington with 15 points, while Casey Bertke tallied nine and Kyndall Spires scored eight.

Highland Scots

Highland’s girls couldn’t recover from a slow start at home against Loudonville on Thursday in dropping a 66-38 decision.

Loudonville took an 18-7 lead after the first quarter and then outscored their hosts 15-14 in the second period, 22-14 in the third and 11-10 in the fourth to claim victory.

Gena West paced the Scot effort with 10 points.

