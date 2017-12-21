Northmor grabs pair of wrestling wins Wednesday

By Rob Hamilton

Competing in a bracket quad at Ashland Crestview Wednesday, the Northmor wrestling team picked up two more wins in dual matches.

The Knights defeated Oake Harbor 37-34 and topped Mechanicsburg by a a 48-33 margin.

Five Northmor wrestlers won their bouts in both matches. Competing at 152 pounds, Conan Becker claimed a pair of pins, while Conor Becker (160) earned wins by pin and major decision. Austin Amens (120) and Tony Martinez (145) had both a pinfall win, as well as one by forfeit. Also, 285-pounder Tyson Moore won by decision and forfeit.

Five other wrestlers won once apiece, with all those decisions coming via forfeit. Against Oak Harbor, Mike Delaney (126) and Kyle Price (170) both claimed wins, while Gavin Ramos (126), Eli Davis (132) and Aaron Kitts (138) all won versus Mechanicsburg.

