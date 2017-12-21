Northmor, Highland boys win Tuesday basketball games

By Rob Hamilton

Northmor jumped out to a commanding early lead against visiting East Knox and held on for a 62-50 win Tuesday.

The score was 10-4 in favor of Northmor after the opening period and 27-13 at the half. Both teams scored 17 in the third quarter and the Bulldogs took a 20-18 advantage in the fourth, but the Knights were able to hold on to remain unbeaten on the season.

Tyler Kegley led all scorers with 20 points, while adding 10 rebounds. Brock Pletcher hit four three-pointers in scoring 18 and Kyle Kegley finished with 13.

Highland Scots

Highland surged past host Fredericktown with a big third quarter Tuesday and claimed a 49-44 win in KMAC action.

The Scots took an early lead at 14-13 after eight minutes of play, but their opponents took the second period by a 16-8 margin to lead 29-22 at the intermission. Highland came back in the third quarter, outscoring the Freddies 18-9, and then took the fourth by a 9-6 score to win by five.

Cardington Pirates

Host Danville jumped out to a fast start against Cardington and didn’t let up in taking a 74-42 win Tuesday.

The score was 19-8 after the first quarter and 41-18 at the half. Danville continued to play strongly in the second half, outscoring Cardington 18-11 in the third quarter and 15-13 in the fourth to continue to expand their lead.

Trey Brininger hit four three-pointers in scoring a team-high 12 points, while Garrett Wagner added eight.

Mount Gilead Indians

After a strong first half at Centerburg Tuesday, Mount Gilead couldn’t maintain a slim lead in falling 50-37.

The Indians trailed 14-10 after the first quarter, but rallied to take a 22-20 lead into the break. However, they were outscored 14-6 in the third quarter and 16-9 in the fourth, as Centerburg finished on top.

Jason Bolha led the Indians with 15 points, while Mason Mollohan added 11.

