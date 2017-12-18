Northmor third at Delaware

By Rob Hamilton

On Saturday, the Northmor wrestling team finished third at the Delaware Hayes Duals.

After opening with a narrow 36-35 loss to the home team, the Knights rallied to win three straight matches, defeating Big Walnut 51-25, topping Amanda Clearcreek 42-40 and defeating Springboro 41-27.

Four Northmor wrestlers were 4-0 on the day. Conan Becker (145) had three pins in his four wins, while Gavin Ramos (126), Tony Martinez (152) and Conor Becker (160) all had two pins on the day. All four wrestlers currently are 8-0 on the season.

Manny Heilman (106), Austin Amens (120) and Aaron Kitts (138) all were 3-1 in the meet.

