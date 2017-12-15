Highland’s Santo moving on to Tiffin volleyball

Highland senior Bailey Santo recently announced she would play continue her athletic and academic careers at Tiffin University, where she will play volleyball.

Santo, who is undecided on a major, noted that Tiffin simply seemed to be a great fit.

“I loved the atmosphere there,” she said. “It was like a home away from home. It’s a smaller school in a rural area.”

That was important to the Scot senior, who noted that the size of the college was an important factor in her decision-making.

“I was considering a few others,” she said. “More Division II — something bigger than high school, but not Division I.”

When it comes to her time with Highland, she noted that it was that sort of atmosphere she’ll miss the most.

“I’ll miss my friends,” she said. “We have such a close-knit community here.”

Santo, who is expecting to play as a defensive specialist and Libero for Tiffin, expects being a member of the team to involve a lot of work.

“I think the hardest transition will be the amount of committment,” she said. “You have practice every day, year-round.”

However, she noted that her tenure with Highland, as well as her club teams, has given her a good foundation to make that transition, as she felt her hard work and attitude were two factors that got Tiffin’s interest. With the Scots, she was a member of a state semifinal team as a junior and earned second-team honors in the KMAC this year.

“It was really good preparation for college,” she said. “When I play for my club, I play against and with Division I athletes and I hope to take my success at Highland and bring it to Tiffin.”

Highland senior Bailey Santo signs to play volleyball for Tiffin University. In the picture with her are (l-r) parents Jason and Robin Santo and Scot head volleyball coach Rob Terrill. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2017/12/web1_santosigning.jpg Highland senior Bailey Santo signs to play volleyball for Tiffin University. In the picture with her are (l-r) parents Jason and Robin Santo and Scot head volleyball coach Rob Terrill. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS