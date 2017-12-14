Northmor wrestlers win two duals Wednesday

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Northmor claimed two more dual match wins on Wednesday when they took on Ontario and River Valley as part of a bracket quad they hosted.

The Knights opened with a 59-22 win over Ontario and followed that up by topping the Vikings by a 57-22 margin. During the two matches, eight Northmor wrestlers won twice, while four others claimed one win each.

Gavin Ramos (132) and Conan Becker (152) both won twice by pin at their weight classes, while Conor Becker won by pin at both the 160- and 170-pound classes. Aaron Kitts (138) earned wins by technical fall and pin, while Tony Martinez (145), Kyle Price (170/182) and Austin Wheeler (182/195) each had one pin and one forfeit win. Tyson Moore (285) won once by forfeit and once by decision.

Dale Brocwell (106), Austin Amens (120) and Mike Delaney (126) each had a pinfall win, while Manny Heilman won once via forfeit at 106.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS