Mount Gilead, Highland boys win Tuesday

A huge game by Mason Mollohan helped propel Mount Gilead to an 87-85 win over visiting Fredericktown in double overtime Tuesday night.

Mollohan scored 40 points to lead the Indians, while Jason Bolha added 27 and Seth Young scored 11. Mollohan also hit three three-pointers in the game.

MG trailed 19-13 after the first quarter and 35-25 at the half, but bounced back to get within a 45-44 margin after three periods. They would tie the game at 62 by the end of regulation. After both teams scored 15 points in the first extra session, the Indians took the second overtime by a 10-9 margin to claim the hard-fought win.

Highland Scots

A strong defensive showing led Highland to a 66-30 win at Centerburg on Tuesday.

The Scots jumped in front by a 27-8 margin after the first quarter and increased their lead to a 45-14 score at the half. They would then outscore their hosts 15-11 in the third quarter and 6-5 in the fourth to continue adding to their lead throughout the second half.

Highland had balanced scoring in the win. Mack Anglin led the team with 13 points, while Cody Holtrey hit four three-pointers to finish with 12. Both Kaleb Phillips and Chris Branham tallied 10 and Andrew Wheeler finished with eight.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington battled back against East Knox to send their Tuesday game into overtime, but the host Bulldogs were able to pull out a 51-49 win after that extra period.

Both team scored 10 points in the first quarter, but East Knox took a 30-21 lead into the half and still led 36-33 after three periods of play. Cardington would outscore their opponents 8-5 in the fourth quarter, but EK bounced back to take a 10-8 edge in overtime to narrowly claim the win.

Trey Brininger hit three three-pointers on his way to scoring a team-high 14 for Cardington. Garrett Wagner added nine and Cayman Spires scored eight.

