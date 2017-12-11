Cardington girls top Northmor Saturday

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

On Saturday, Cardington and Northmor were locked in a high-scoring game through the first period, but the Pirate defense clamped down after that, leading them to a 74-35 win.

After eight minutes, the Pirates led 23-16, but they would outscore their guests 24-5 in the second quarter to take a 47-21 lead into the half. They would then take a 23-9 advantage in the third quarter before being outscored 5-4 in the fourth.

Cardington got 19 points from Kyndall Spires in the game, while Sage Brannon added 14, Casey Bertke scored 13 and Kynlee Edwards added 12. Northmor was paced by Addie Farley’s 15 points, while Cristianna Boggs added 12. Boggs hit four three-pointers in the game, while Farley had three shots from long range.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS