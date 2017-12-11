Highland wrestlers compete Saturday

By Rob Hamilton

Highland finished 10th on Saturday when they hosted the Jeremy Ammons Kilted Klassic.

In the 17-team meet, which boasted state and district qualifiers in all weight classes, the Scots were able to boast five place-winners. Bryce Schott went 5-1 for third place at 106 pounds, while Christian Miller had the same record in finishing fifth at 138.

Also, Gavin DeAngelo (120), Ryan Kelley (152) and Alex Presley (182) all placed eighth in the meet.

