Northmor wrestlers open season with two wins

Northmor opened their wrestling season by hosting a bracket quad on Wednesday. In their matches, the Knights defeated Mansfield Senior 60-28 and Upper Sandusky by a 46-36 margin.

Five Northmor wrestlers were perfect on the day, all competing in the middleweight classes. Gavin Ramos (132 pounds), Conor Becker (152) and Tony Martinez (160) all claimed a pair of pins, while Aaron Kitts (138) and Conan Becker (145) both won once by pin and once by technical fall.

A number of other wrestlers grabbed one win on the night. Against Mansfield Senior, Kyle Price (170), Austin Wheeler (182) and Tyson Moore (285) all pinned their opponents. In the match with Upper Sandusky, Dale Brocwell (106) won by forfeit, while both Manny Heilman (113) and Austin Amens (126) earned pins.

